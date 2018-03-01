Adorable Adoptee, Meet: Bandit

Bandit is a playful adorable young dog, only 11 months old (born March 31, 2017). He’s still a puppy – an energetic puppy. He knows some obedience commands and walks well on a leash. He is just starting clicker training. He’s a smart little guy, who would benefit from obedience classes,. He’s a lap dog, and his favorite place to nap in on your lap. He weighs between 12-14 pounds, is neutered, current on his vaccinations and microchipped.

facebook.com/rescued.paws

rpaws.petfinder.com