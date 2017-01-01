The Community’s Good News Monthly Newspaper!

Adorable Adoptee: Meet Ca$h

Adorable Adoptee: Meet Ca$h

Adorable Adoptee: Meet Ca$h

Ca$h is a young Lab-mix, very energetic and in need of an active family. She would be an excellent hiking/camping dog. She meets new people easily, and loves everyone.

Ca$h would be a wonderful family addition. She is spayed, current on her vaccinations, and microchipped.

Rescued Paws has many dogs and cats in foster care, just waiting for their Forever Home.

Please go to our website at

rpaws.petfinder.org

Here, you can view and learn about all of the Adorable Adoptees.

For more information please contact Rescued Paws:

Rescued Paws: (360)673-7373

facebook.com/rescued.paws

Permalink
Adorable Adoptee, Animal Tracks
No tags
No comments
73
0
0

Written by

View all posts by:

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

This site is protected by Comment SPAM Wiper.