Adorable Adoptee: Meet Ca$h

Ca$h is a young Lab-mix, very energetic and in need of an active family. She would be an excellent hiking/camping dog. She meets new people easily, and loves everyone.

Ca$h would be a wonderful family addition. She is spayed, current on her vaccinations, and microchipped.

Rescued Paws has many dogs and cats in foster care, just waiting for their Forever Home.

Please go to our website at

rpaws.petfinder.org

Here, you can view and learn about all of the Adorable Adoptees.

For more information please contact Rescued Paws:

Rescued Paws: (360)673-7373

facebook.com/rescued.paws