Adorable Adoptee: Meet Sugar

Sweet Sugar lost her home when her elderly owner passed away. That was the only home she knew, so she’s a bit confused. She is currently in foster care and has acclimated very well to her new surroundings. At first she was a little hesitate with all the other foster dogs in the play yard, but she quickly learned the routine, and made a bunch of new canine friends. Sugar is in good health, except for her weight. She was fed people food as snacks because her Guardian just loved her so much. But with exercise and a premium pet food, Sugar will shed those pesky pounds. She is about 7 years old, is spayed, current on her vaccinations, and is microchipped.

For more information on Sugar or other animals available:

rpaws.petfinder.org

673-7373