Adorable Adoptee: Meet: ‘Whisper’

Meet Whisper, a gentle girl, who meets new people easily, and loves everyone she meets. She is mid-size, only weighs about 40-45#. She knows basic obedience and is eager to please. She knows her name and has good recall. She is an athletic girl, loves playing fetch but will kill a tennis ball in less than 5 minutes if left alone. Whisper is ok with most cats but appears to NOT like the orange ones in the foster home, although even when she chases, she is not aggressive…just enjoys the chase.

Whisper needs a fenced yard but is VERY respectful of boundaries. She is fine in xpen that is only 30″ tall. Whisper loves to sleep on the bed but is also fine in a crate. She is very sweet and affectionate girl. She is spayed, current on her vaccinations, and microchipped. For more information about Whisper, please contact her foster mom at scubagranny@kalama.com

facebook.com/rescued.paws

rpaws.petfinder.com