Adorable Adoptee – Meet ‘Finley’

Eligible bachelor looking for single mature woman to share life’s experiences. Not interested in long-walks in the park; Finley just wants to snuggle on your lap.

He is a large (17#) healthy cat who prefers the company of women. He is loving and social and will make some lady a wonderful addition to her home. He’s a gentle and affectionate boy. Finley is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

Please go to our website at

rpaws.petfinder.org

Here, you can view and learn about all of the Adorable Adoptees.

For more information please contact Rescued Paws:

Rescued Paws: (360)673-7373

facebook.com/rescued.paws