Adorable Adoptee Meet: ‘Mittens’

Meet Mittens, a super-friendly kitty that has the most soothing purr. She “purr-talks”. The moment she catches your attention, she will start with her purr-talk. She’s probably telling you her exciting tale when she tangled with a raccoon, and lost. Medical care for the wound required her back shaved. The hair is growing back, the scars are still visible, but healing nicely. Poor Mittens! Raccoons (and possums) can be vicious, and outdoor kitties don’t stand a chance. Mittens will make a wonderful family cat, as she is very social, and very loving. She is spayed, current on her vaccinations and microchipped.

rpaws.petfinder.com

facebook.com/rescued.paws