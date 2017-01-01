Animal Tracks: Tips to keep pets happy and healthy this new year

(StatePoint) Just as you can become tense and stressed out by your daily life, so too can your dog or cat. And pet anxiety is not only unpleasant for your pet and potentially damaging to your home and belongings; it can also lead to a host of other health and wellness problems.

With some simple lifestyle tweaks however, you can make scratching, digging, clawing, whining and crying a thing of the past. Here are some tips to reduce your dog or cat’s anxiety and make their life, and yours, a bit more comfortable:

Keep Pets Active

“Often, the source of a pet’s anxiety is lack of activity,” says Brian Atkinson, Director of Pet Training at Invisible Fence Brand. “Whether you have a dog or cat, regular exercise is crucial for a happy, anxiety-free pet.”

Be sure to give pets plenty of opportunities for outdoor exercise. Play games with your cat or dog that are both mentally and physically stimulating.

Grant More Freedom

If you’re like many pet owners, your schedule means leaving your dog or cat alone for long stretches of time. Granting safe access to your yard while you’re busy can alleviate this burden. Consider installing a pet door combined with a pet containment system.

“With proper training, dogs and cats can safely learn to understand and respect the boundaries of the yard,” says Atkinson.

Highly recommended by veterinarians, professional dog trainers, behaviorists and other pet experts, a pet door can reduce accidents inside the home, increase exercise, stimulate a pet’s senses and provide a change of scenery.

Make Separation Easier

If your pet cries or misbehaves when you leave the house, you may need to take steps to reduce his or her separation anxiety. Desensitize your pet to anxiety-inducing pre-departure cues like putting your shoes on or packing your bag, by regularly doing these actions and staying put.

When you do leave, keep the radio on to keep your pet company throughout the day. Keep your absences short initially, gradually building up the length of time you’re away. And try to avoid making grand entrances and exits. The act of leaving and returning home should be as much of a non-event as possible.

Maintain their Space

Be sure to regularly clean litter boxes and keep your pet well-hydrated. Automatic litter systems, pet feeders and drinking fountains can help you maintain your pet’s living conditions, even when you aren’t there to do it yourself.

Don’t ignore your pet’s anxiety. A few household changes can take the stress out of being a pet, giving you peace of mind that your furry friend is happy and healthy.

Yearly Vet Exam

It’s a good idea to take your beloved furry family members to the vet once a year, as a preventative measure. Don’t wait until they’re ultra-sick before taking him in!

A full exam can determine conditions when they are in their infancy, and often lead to being solved much less complicated than if it were further along in progress. Just like their human counterparts, when illnesses are detected early, chances of recovery and more positive outcomes increase.

Dental Care

Make it a commitment this year to keep your pet’s teeth and gums clean and healthy. That means a vet visit at least once a year for a full cleaning, and regular brushing with pet toothpaste, and dental chewies. Routine dental care can help keep your pet’s teeth healthy, and prevent more costly dental experiences in the future.

Spay and Neuter

Besides helping prevent pet overpopulation, and avoiding nasty neighbor encounters when Fido went dallying outside the fence, spaying and neutering your dog or cat has important health benefits as well.

Parasite Protection

Parasites are very common and contribute to disease in pets. They can be internal, like worms and protozoa, or external, like fleas and nasty ticks. If you just got the shivers or hee-bee-jee-bees, think of your pet! Parasites can cause significant morbidity in pets and can lead to death in the case of heartworm and Lyme disease. Even worse, parasites can even be dangerous for other family members. Thankfully, avoiding this plague is easy to prevent through utilizing your veterinarian’s recommended parasitic control, for both internal and external parasites. Be sure to ask for specific local parasites, and know the seasonal changes will mean changes in preventative measures as well.

Exercise

And possibly the best thing you can do for your pet that also impacts your health – exercise. Grab the laser pointer for a cat, or the walking leash and get moving together!