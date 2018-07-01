CALLING ALL ARTISTS

ART IN THE PARK

Mark your calendars for this August Art event, and vendors begin your applications.

If you enjoy browsing flea markets and Farmers Markets, and appreciate art and craft type commerce as well, be sure to add this event to your calendar! Coming soon, on August 19th, to the beautiful Longview Civic Circle during Squirrel Fest 2018, is the 10th Annual “Art in the Park” event. Folks can browse the juried exhibit of fine arts and crafts that are also offered for sale.

Multiple styles and genres of art will offer much for the appreciation of those looking.

For people interested in how artists work, there will be live art demonstrations, art activities, and delicious food vendors provide for a wonderful outing in Longview. Squirrel Fest draws thousands of people from around the area, and will provide a perfect compliment to our vendors with more foot traffic and purchases.

Vendor applications available online or Broadway Gallery.

ColumbianArtists.org

Featured art in this article is by Irene Bacon.