Kwilts for Kids – still time to give

It has been a brutal winter, cold and biting. The Kelso Kiwanis invite you to join with them for the “Kwilts for Kids” blanket drive. February 14 is the deadline for the annual February 15th give away to children and families at the Emergency Support Shelter (Domestic Violence) or the Community House on Broadway.

Blankets are being accepted at the Kelso Senior Center at:

106 NW 8th Ave, Kelso

Blankets accepted rom 10AM-3PM Monday thru Friday until Noon on Feb 14th, the last day of the Kwilts for Kids blanket drive.

Please help us help these children.

The Kelso Kiwanis are accepting soft fleece blankets that are either newly purchased or hand-made fleece with tied fringe, or blanket style and color of choice.

For more information, eMail:

kathleenjohnson451@gmail.com

Basic Tied Blanket

Instructions:

• Warm fleece fabric (1.5-2 yards), fun designs if possible ☺

• Take scissors and cut small strips all around the blanket, about 1” x 5” in length, depending on the size of finished product you want.

• Tie neighboring strips together in a simple knot.

• Another variation is to use 2 pieces of fleece fabric, and tie them together with the strips in a pullover knot.