Naot Trunk Show • May 5th @ Hubbub

By Michelle Myre

The old adage “you get what you pay for” is certainly true. In every aspect, and in every walk of life. Especially the walk that involves our feet.

I was introduced to quality footwear by a client and friend of mine, Rebecca Staebler, owner of Hubbub in Centralia. After drooling over the delightful and colorful shoes, boots and sandals that were displayed in her store of gifts and treasures, I bit the bullet and purchased myself a pair of JAFA boots.

It was like walking on a cloud all day long. And I was on my feet all day, running between clients and managing children. Hands down, it was one of the best purchases I ever made for myself.

Soon to follow were JAFA Mary Jane’s, sandals and yes…more boots. JAFA’s and NAOT are handmade leather shoes, made in Israel and imported into only a three or four specialty shops in the entirety of Washington state – one being Hubbub in Centralia.

Staebler is offering a NAOT trunk show on May 5th, one of the other high quality lines of footwear offered at Hubbub. Running from Noon until 4pm, visitors can enter to win a free pair of shoes, as well as try on the newest styles and browse merchandise. All in-stock shoes will be 20% off for the trunk show, and there will also be a discount on pre-paid orders. Drawings for a free pair of Naot’s and other fun giveaways will also be taking place at the shop.

The Naot Trunk show is especially interesting for those wanting to learn more about quality footwear, and resulting quality of life, because Laura Moen, Naot representative, will also be on hand.

“Laura is incredibly knowledgeable about all of the various footbeds, shoe fits, and individual styles of Naot. The various widths, heel heights and sole types will all be available for people to consult with Laura and find the shoe that accomplishes their goal”, said Staebler.

The shoe merchandise that Staebler offers is always comprised of brands that are smaller, handmade, independent lines, and “nothing manufactured in China”.

“The Fidji line allows me to design my own shoes by picking the leathers and accent colors. It means no other store has exactly the same shoe as another,” Staebler explains. Colors such as yellow, green and teal leathers are all the rage.

Hubbub is located in the lobby of The Wilson Hotel, built in 1914. A quirky space full of stories, and maybe even the occasional ghost or two, is the current home for Hubbub while the permanent location is remodeled.