Castle Rock Seniors 2017

APRIL Events

Every Monday: Our delectable Cinnamon Rolls and coffee will be served to the public from 10am to NOON. Suggested donation is only $1.50 for these delicious concessions. A great way to start your week!

Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday: Get that heart rate up and get healthy with the new SENIOR YOGA starting at 8:15am! Exercise class will be from 9:30am-10:30am.

Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday: Write Your Life Story group will meet in the Center from 12:30pm-3pm.

Every Wednesday: CAP offers Nutrition Meals for Seniors at the Center at NOON. Suggested donation is $3.00, PLEASE call #636-2118 (by Monday) for reservations.

Pape Tole classes are offered from 1pm – 3pm.

Every Thursday: Quilting projects will take place from 10am – 2pm and fun Pinochle games are played in the Center later at 7pm and open to all who are interested!

Every Friday: Lunches by reservation only, will be served in the Center at NOON. Must Reserve by calling 636-2118 by Monday.

Every Saturday: BINGO! games will be played from 1pm – 3pm. Please come and join in for a fun afternoon.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Saturday, April 8th: Senior Center Spring Cleaning Rummage Sale from 9am – 3pm. Cookie Sale too. Come one, come all!

Tuesday, March 14th: Darrell Lawson will speak on “scrimshaw”, or etching on bone. He will show some Indian and Alaskan artifacts. Program begins at 11am, followed by a potluck lunch at noon.

Thursday, March 16th: Commodities will be distributed from 10am – 1pm. Have a valid punch card.

Castle Rock Senior Center

222 – 2nd Ave • (360)274-7502