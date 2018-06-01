Castle Rock Seniors June 2018

Submitted by Georgia Cox

JUNE Events

Every Monday: Our delectable Cinnamon Rolls and coffee will be served to the public from 10am to NOON. Suggested donation is only $1.50 for these delicious concessions. A great way to start your week!

Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday: Get that heart rate up and get healthy with Senior Yoga classes at 8:15am to 9:15am, and Senior exercises from 9:30am to 10:30am.

Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday: “Write Your Life Story” will meet in the Center at 12:30pm – 3:00pm.

Every Wednesday: CAP offers Nutrition Meals for Seniors at the Center at NOON. Suggested donation is $3.00, PLEASE call #636-2118 (by Monday) for reservations.

Every Thursday: Quilting projects will take place from 10am – 3pm and fun Pinochle games are played in the Center later at 7pm and open to all who are interested!

Every Friday: Lunches by reservation only, will be served in the Center at NOON. Must Reserve by calling 636-2118 by Monday.

Every Saturday: BINGO games played from 1pm – 3pm. Come join in the fun!

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Monday, June 11th: The World Peace Runners will visit the Senior Center at 3pm. This is their 6th Annual visit, and should prove very interesting.

Tuesday, June 12th: Program and Potluck lunch; local resident Sandy Catt will showcase a power point program of both her and her husband’s 21-day rafting trip down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon at 11am, with a potluck lunch following at Noon.

Tuesday, June 12th: The High School Jazz Band will share some tunes in the annual parking lot concert. A choir will also attend, and entertain with songs from Broadway. Join the musical fun at 3pm, and bring a lawn chair.

Thursday, June 21st: Commodities will be distributed from 10am – 1pm. Have a valid punch card.

NOTICE: Watch the readerboard for any changes or new events.

Castle Rock Senior Center

222 – 2nd Ave • Castle Rock WA

(360)274-7502