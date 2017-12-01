Castle Rock Seniors: DECEMBER Events

Submitted by Georgia Cox

Every Monday: Our delectable Cinnamon Rolls and coffee will be served to the public from 10am to NOON. Suggested donation is only $1.50 for these delicious concessions. A great way to start your week!

Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday: Get that heart rate up and get healthy with Senior exercises from 9:30am-10:30am.

Every Tuesday afternoon: Games, cards and visiting will be in the Center from Noon to 3pm. Anyone is welcome!

Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday: “Write Your Life Story” will meet in the Center at 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Every Wednesday: CAP offers Nutrition Meals for Seniors at the Center at NOON. Suggested donation is $3.00, PLEASE call #636-2118 (by Monday) for reservations.

Paper Tole classes will be taking place from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Every Thursday: Quilting projects will take place from Noon – 3pm and fun Pinochle games are played in the Center later at 7pm and open to all who are interested!

Every Friday: Lunches by reservation only, will be served in the Center at NOON. Must Reserve by calling 636-2118 by Monday.

Every Saturday: BINGO games played from 1pm – 3pm. Come join in the fun!

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Tuesday, December 12th: Potluck Lunch & Raffle! Meet at the Center at 11am, with a potluck lunch starting at Noon. At 1pm, there will be a raffle drawing for a beautiful quilt and several other items.

Thursday, November 16th: Commodities will be distributed from 10am – 1pm. Have a valid punch card.

NOTICE: Center will be closed: Dec. 23, 30 and January 1 for the Holidays. Watch the reader board for announcements during the coming holiday weeks.

Castle Rock Senior Center

222 – 2nd Ave • Castle Rock WA

(360)274-7502