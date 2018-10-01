Castle Rock Seniors October 2018

Submitted by Georgia Cox

OCTOBER Events

Every Monday: Our delectable Cinnamon Rolls and coffee will be served to the public from 10am to NOON. Suggested donation is only $1.50 for these delicious concessions. A great way to start your week!

Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday: Get that heart rate up and get healthy with Senior Yoga classes at 8:15am to 9:15am, and Senior exercises from 9:30am to 10:30am.

Every 1st & 3rd Wednesday: “Write Your Life Story” will meet in the Center from 12:30pm – 3:00pm.

Every Wednesday: CAP offers Nutrition Meals for Seniors at the Center at NOON. Suggested donation is $3.00, PLEASE call #636-2118 (by Monday) for reservations.

Every Thursday: Quilting projects will take place from 10am – 3pm and fun Pinochle games are played in the Center later at 7pm and open to all who are interested!

Every Friday: Lunches by reservation only, will be served in the Center at NOON. Must Reserve by calling 636-2118 by Monday.

Every Saturday: BINGO is back! Come join the fun from 1:00pm – 3:00pm and bring your smile!

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Tuesday, October 9th: Baked potatoes served at Center from noon to 1:00pm. Several different toppings available! $6.00 for a great lunch!

Friday, October 12th: A SHEBA representative will be presenting about Medical Insurance for Seniors. Presentation beginning at 12:30pm.

Wednesday, October 17th: BEAN BAG BASEBALL (BBB) game will be played, starting at 1:00pm. Join in!

Thursday, October 18th: Commodities will be distributed from 10am – 1pm. Have a valid punch card.

Tuesday, October 23rd: BEAN BAG BASEBALL (BBB) game will be played, starting at 1:00pm. Join in!

Check the Readerboard for additional announcements.

Castle Rock Senior Center

222 – 2nd Ave • Castle Rock WA

(360)274-7502