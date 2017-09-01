Castle Rock Seniors – September 2017

Submitted by Georgia Cox

SEPTEMBER Events

Every Monday: Our delectable Cinnamon Rolls and coffee will be served to the public from 10am to NOON. Suggested donation is only $1.50 for these delicious concessions. A great way to start your week!

Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday: Get that heart rate up and get healthy with the new SENIOR YOGA starting at 8:15am! Exercise class will be from 9:30am-10:30am.

Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday: “Write Your Life Story” will meet in the Center at 12:30pm – 3:00pm.

Every Wednesday: CAP offers Nutrition Meals for Seniors at the Center at NOON. Suggested donation is $3.00, PLEASE call #636-2118 (by Monday) for reservations.

Paper Tole classes will be taking place from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Every Thursday: Quilting projects will take place from 10am – 2pm and fun Pinochle games are played in the Center later at 7pm and open to all who are interested!

Every Friday: Lunches by reservation only, will be served in the Center at NOON. Must Reserve by calling 636-2118 by Monday.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Tuesday, September 12th: Beginning at 11:00am, a representative from SHIBA will discuss the Medicare program for the coming year. Potluck lunch to follow at noon. Please join us for this important meeting and lunch.

Thursday, September 21: Commodities will be distributed from 10am – 1pm. Have a valid punch card.

Saturday, September 30: FLU shots will be given at the Center from 10:00am – 2:00pm. Bring your Medicare card.

NOTICE: BINGO Games will start back up Saturday, October 7th

Castle Rock Senior Center

222 – 2nd Ave • Castle Rock WA

(360)274-7502