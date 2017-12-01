Join in the Fun at the 8th Annual Castle Rock Festival of Lights • Dec.9th

‘Twas the month before Christmas, and all through the town, the lights were a’twinkling and the elves were around!’

Castle Rock, Washington, and all of its merry elves invite you to attend the 8th annual Castle Rock Festival of Lights celebration! This year’s festivities continue the traditions of a truly unique Northwest Christmas.

Visit the town on December 9th for a party throughout town. Free pictures with Santa will be held inside Fibre Federal Credit Union (202 Front Ave SW, Castle Rock) beginning at 2pm and continuing throughout most of the afternoon and evening. Little munchkins, young and old, can meet and sit on Santa’s lap to share their Christmas wishes. Come by and snag a complimentary cookie and cup of cocoa while you wait!

Santa will take a break for the holiday parade, scheduled to begin at 5:30pm. The tree lighting ceremony and caroling will follow immediately after the parade.

The tree lighting display, and parade lights are sure to bring out your holly jolly self, as you rub elbows with other fellow community members and join your voices in song. Santa will stick around until 7:30pm for more pictures, and will have a sweet treat for all the good little girls and boys.

The town will be full of good cheer all day long, with shopping deals, street venders, activities for the whole family, and plenty of photo opportunities with Frosty, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, and a whole team of elves! Plus, don’t miss your chance to win fabulous raffle prizes!

The lights will stay on through December 31.

The magic of the Castle Rock Festival of Lights is truly in the old fashioned, hometown feel of the festival, and the glittering lights hung with care throughout the town. If you are looking for a place to recapture the magic of what Christmas used to feel like, this is certainly the place for you.

To you and yours from everyone at the Castle Rock Festival of Lights, may you have yourself a very merry Christmas!

For more information and a complete schedule of events, please visit the Castle Rock Festival of Lights on Facebook at:

facebook.com/CastleRockFestivalOfLights

[Photo at left: The Castle Rock Annual Festival of Lights festivties, captured by Melody Kranz, Storytelling Photography.]