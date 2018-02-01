(Castle Rock, WA) A free Strengthening Families Class co-sponsored by the Castle Rock CARE Coalition and WSU Extension Cowlitz County will be held in Castle Rock February through March.

Eight classes will be held on Mondays and Thursdays from 6:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m. beginning Monday, February 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 312 1st Ave. S.W., Castle Rock.

Dinner will be provided for participating families each week at 6:00 p.m.

The classes are open to parents/caregivers and their 10- to 14-year-old children. The class is designed to help families deal with the stress involved in raising youth and dealing with everyday life. Some of the topics covered include dealing with every day stressors; family communication; setting limits; problem solving; and lots more.

Family meals, weekly door prize drawings, hands-on activities, childcare for children 3 to 5 years old and 4-H activities for children in kindergarten through 9 years old are included.

For details or to register for the class, contact Ramona Leber, Coordinator, at (360)261-3971/ sfpwsucowlitz@hotmail.com or Dianne Swanson, CARE Coalition, at (360)636-0530 / dianneswanson@msn.com.