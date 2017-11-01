Happy THANKSgiving

Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever.

– 1 Chronicles 16:34

The trumpeters and musicians joined in unison to give praise and thanks to the LORD. Accompanied by trumpets, cymbals and other instruments, the singers raised their voices in praise to the LORD and sang: “He is good; his love endures forever.”

– 2 Chronicles 5:13

All this is for your benefit, so that the grace that is reaching more and more people may cause thanksgiving to overflow to the glory of God

– 2 Corinthians 4:15

You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God.

– 2 Corinthians 9:11

From them will come songs of thanksgiving and the sound of rejoicing.

– Jeremiah 30:19

For long ago, in the days of David and Asaph, there had been directors for the musicians and for the songs of praise and thanksgiving to God.

– Nehemiah 12:46

I will give thanks to you, LORD, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.

– Psalm 9:1

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

– Philippians 4:6-7

Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.

– Colossians 3:16-17

Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song. For the LORD is the great God, the great King above all gods.

– Psalm 95:2-3