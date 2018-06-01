Practically Perfect Gift Ideas for Dad

(Family Features) If you’ve heard giving practical gifts is a no-no, scratch that advice because when it comes to dads, functional gifts that show you appreciate their personal interests may actually be the safest bet this Father’s Day.

Consider the hobbies and activities that dad treasures most then look for ways you can turn those pastimes into gifts that he can not only appreciate but put to good use.

Celebrate His Sports Obsession

No matter his favorite sport or team, you can find countless ways to please an avid sports fan. Obvious options like T-shirts and baseball caps are always winners, but you can find plenty of creative and useful ways to celebrate dad’s favorite team, too. Practical ideas to help trick out his car include new floor mats, headrest covers and even valve stem covers. You could also go more whimsical with stainless steel knives or salt and pepper shakers bearing the team logo. Visit the team store or search online for the perfect gift.

Purchasing tickets to a game or other such sporting event is another sure fire way to please the pops this Fathers Day. A couple years ago, my brothers and I took our took to the US Open at Chambers Bay. What an awesome experience. Dad was completely in his element, and we all enjoyed ourselves together. Sibling interaction is always encouraged.

Boost His Golf Game

Help dad improve his score and complete rounds faster with the advanced technology of a rangefinder. An option such as one of Leupold’s GX-1i3, GX-2i3 and GX-5i3 rangefinders provide fast, easy and accurate ranging to give golfers an edge on the course. With the customization features of the GX-2i3 and GX-5i3, you’ll practically be gifting dad a personal caddie. Learn more at their web site: leupold.com/golf.

Feed His Cravings

For the at-home chef, functional gift ideas are nearly endless. Try narrowing down the options by choosing his favorite cuisine. If Mexican cuisine is his thing, look for less common but highly useful items like taco holders or condiment dishes to hold a serving of freshly made salsa. Or go a more experimental route with a custom kit that lets dad make his own beer, cheese or jerky at home. An online search will reveal a stockpile of ideas, so your biggest challenge will be narrowing down the menu.

Add a Tool to His Belt

If your dad is a handy man, you may think he’s got every tool and gadget imaginable. The truth is, most handymen will agree you can never have too many tools. Think about the projects he tackles most often; those are the items that may be worn and in need of replacing. If there’s a task he struggles to complete, consult with an expert at your local hardware store to determine whether there are devices that could help make it easier.

Expand His Artistic Interests

When the arts are more up dad’s alley, you can make it easier for him to appreciate the genre he loves best. A reading lamp or monogrammed bookmark is perfect for the book worm, while a visit to a gallery showing or performance may be just the ticket for a dad who enjoys exploring artistic talent or experiencing the arts live.

Father’s Day is a time to show dad your gratitude and love, and he’s sure to appreciate knowing that you care enough to give a gift he truly can use and enjoy.

Photo provided courtesy Getty Images.