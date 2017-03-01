2017 Columbian Artist Spring Art Show

It’s that time of year again and the Columbian Artists Association 41st Annual Spring Art Show will open Saturday, March 18th and will continue through April 2nd, open daily 11am to 5pm. The Show this year is again being held at the Three Rivers Mall, Kelso, Washington. Opening reception is Saturday, March 18th, from 2 to 4pm, with awards presentation at 3pm. Refreshments will be served. This is an opportunity to drop by and meet some of the talented area artists from seven regional counties.

The Art Show will occupy a spacious storefront near Macy’s. The space is open and light, presenting an ideal venue for displaying the multifaceted talent of regional artists. It’s an inviting area drawing many people in to appreciate the talent. Last year the show included over 40 artists displaying approximately 100 paintings. This year the show has expanded to include three-dimensional art also. It is a judged and juried show with cash awards presented in each of several categories.

In addition, sponsor awards are presented by local businesses and organizations. People attending the show will be able to vote for their favorite painting, and the “peoples’ choice” award will be presented at the end of the show. Be a part of the local art scene and cast your vote for that favorite painting!

The Columbian Artists Association is pleased to present Beth Bailey as this year’s featured artist. Her exhibit emphasizes her love of the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Since her and her husband love sailing, many of the pieces will be related to their travels. The image for the Show poster (above) was painted from a photograph taken during the Memorial Day Regatta for the Cathlamet Yacht Club. Bailey was pleased to have her illustration of the Astoria Column purchased by the mayor of Astoria as a gift to the mayor of Waldorf, Germany. Her banner designs were selected two years in a row for the City of Longview, and the City of Rainier purchased her illustration as their city logo. Media of choice are pen & Ink and watercolor, but she also loves acrylics and printmaking. Bailey’s expertise extends to Photoshop/Illustrator for graphic designs and Dreamweaver for website design.

Entries for the Show will be accepted Monday, March 13th, 10am to 5pm, at the show location in the Three Rivers Mall. Open to artists 18 years and older from Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Lewis and Pacific Counties in Washington; and Clatsop and Columbia counties in Oregon. See the Association website www.columbianartists.org for all entry information and forms.