2017 Home & Garden Show Coming May 20 – 21

Sat., May 20th: 9am – 5pm

Sun., May 21st: 10am – 4pm

Admission: $2 or 2 cans food

It’s that time of the year when thousands upon thousands of local residents descend upon the Cowlitz Expo Center for the Home & Garden Show, put on by the Lower Columbia Contractor’s Association.

Hundreds of vendors display their wares and offer specials only found at the H&G Show, offering everything from fresh flowers and landscaping supplies to solar energy, remodeling, roofing materials and bids. In short, just about everyone will find something to satisfy their Spring or current year home improvement project palate.

Teaming up with the Washington State University Master Gardener’s program, the H&G Show will offer free classes and workshops on various subjects that any NW Native could hope for regarding gardening. (Classes listed here and in full online at lcca.net)

The Home & Garden Show charges a $2 admission or 2 cans of food. All of which is donated to a local food bank charity. The amount of free giveaways and service discounts more than makes up for the entrance fee.

The Lower Columbia Contractor’s Association represents over 200 local area businesses, many of whom will be offering their services and products for your inspection.

The Home & Garden Show is the perfect place to come and get quotes for home repairs, discover new products and see the latest models of air conditioners or roofing materials.

Whether you are looking to find a new landscape artist for your front yard to increase curb appeal, or talk to some roofing specialists about that leaky ceiling, the Home & Garden Show is where you’ll find your answers.

WORKSHOPS

• Propagating Plants

• Growing Vegetables

• Feel the Heat (growing peppers)

• Spice of Life (growing herbs)

• Fruit Tree Pruning

• Easy Way to a Great Lawn

• Tips to Control Moles

• Basics of Composting

FREE Workshops are sponsored by WSU Extension and WSU Cowlitz County Master Gardeners.