A new twist on a Paint ‘n Sip coming February 23rd

It’s time to discover your “inner Van Gogh” with Jill McLaughlin of Glazy Dayz, and wine glasses are your canvas. You don’t have to be a Claude Monet, or a Leonard Da Vinci to create a unique masterpiece. Try a new kind of ‘paint and sip’ event where wine glasses are the canvas.

Thursday, February 23

Monticello Park Senior Living

Tickets: $30 per person

* Painting instruction

* Wine glass (your ‘canvas’)

* Chef prepared Appetizers

* Wine & Wine Tasting

All proceeds benefit the civic group, the Monticello Lions Club.

Monticello Park will host a Paint & Sip featuring Jill McLaughlin, owner of Glazy Dayz, and Marc Roland, owner of Roland Wines.

Attendees will receive step by step instruction by McLaughlin, on how to create their own distinctive creation. Unlike other paint and sip events, participates will paint a wine glass instead of a cotton or linen canvas. Appetizers prepared by Monticello Park’s head Chef, Jason Goodrow, will feature: crab salad, cocktail meatballs and fresh fruit. Roland Wines will host a tasting beginning at 5:00pm. At 5:30pm, McLaughlin will begin the painting and instruction.

“I enjoy doing group events and seeing how each person does something unique from the other, even though I teach a step by step tutorial on one design,” said McLaughlin. “We’ll be painting a version of Van Gogh’s Starry Night.”

As part of the event, Monticello Lions Club member Neil Zimmerman will talk about the programs they serve including raising awareness and funding to end blindness, their recycled eyeglasses program as well as assisting the hearing impaired and diabetes management.

“Marc Roland has generously offered to donate the wine for this fundraiser and host the tasting,” said Nikkol Nagle, Retirement Concierge for Monticello Park. “Roland has great wine and are wonderful people. I think this will be a fun event for all who partake.”

Tickets are available for purchase at 605 Broadway, Monticello Park, or at the door with a reservation.

Space is limited. Please RSVP to reserve your seat.

Call: (360) 575-1778