The Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild is offering a class for experienced sewers who want to learn to quilt. This is a basic hands-on class that will take the participant from beginning to end on a small project. Come learn with experienced quilters on February 17, 2018 9:00-3:30 in the Fellowship Hall of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. To reserve your spot, email Barbara Clausen: bjclausen2014@gmail.com by January 20th.

