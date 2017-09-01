CALL FOR VENDORS: Ryderwood’s Craft Fairs

Call for Vendors: Ryderwood’s Fall 2017 Arts & Crafts Fair, October 20th and 21st, 10-4 both days.

An annual event since 2004, Ryderwood’s Craft Fairs is intended for producers of fine of handcrafted items.

The two large rooms in Community Hall (305 Morse St.) can accommodate about 30 vendors. Cost is $30 each 6-foot space for 2 days. Fee includes one table. First come, first served.

Applications available on “What’s Happening?” page of ryderwood.org or contact Linda at (360) 295-0069.

“The Village in the Woods” is located 9 scenic miles west of I-5 exit #59, at the end of SR 506. Built in 1923 by Long-Bell Lumber as a logging town for families, it has been a “planned community for retired persons” since 1953.