Dishing up a Taste of Italy on March 25th!

By Michelle Myre

It’s time to gather the family, call all the friends, and mark your calendar for the most fabulous (and extremely satisfying) fundraiser!

A Taste of Italy • March 25th

All You Can Eat!

Get ready to fill your plates with unlimited pasta, salad and bread. Longtime Pioneer Lions member, Cindy Sessions, will be making her award-winning secret pasta sauce, so be sure to bring your appetite.

Mark your calendars for March 25, A Taste of Italy held at the spacious St. Rose Parish Center in Longview from 4:00pm 8:00pm.

Also at the Taste of Italy, will be a plethora of raffle goodies that you have a good chance of walking away with at the end of the night. That being said, you don’t have to be present to win, so perhaps a winning phone call would be in your future…

Past years have boasted coveted raffle items, such as a Coach hand bag, Betty Crocker Cooking Sets, and a brand new tool set with toolbox.



This year’s gift baskets are still a secret, and have been lovingly put together or donated by business members of the community, and Pioneer Lions members. One ticket in the raffle equals one entry for the basket of your choice. And there are many. Choices, that is.

The more tickets that you put into the basket drawing, the greater your chances of winning. All proceeds go towards the scholarship fund, which this event has been designed for.

The Taste of Italy was created to give back to the student community of Longview. All proceeds from the dinner ticket and raffles are donated to the Pioneer Lions Scholarship program.

Each year, hundreds of people show up to take part in supporting a local charity that is giving back to our area students.

Last year, over $7,500 was raised, with $3,000 alone from raffle ticket sales. Don’t miss this years yummiest fundraiser in town!

Photo:

At Left: Pioneer Lion volunteers, Ken Botero (far left), Cindy Sessions (middle) and Sharon Sisson (right) serve up laughter as a side dish during the Pioneer Lions “Taste of Italy” spaghetti dinner fundraising event. Sessions’ famous spaghetti sauce is always a highlight. Photo provided by Lions Club.