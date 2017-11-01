Enter GINGERBREAD HAUS Contest 2017

It’s time to bust out the gingerbread, icing and candies for the annual Gingerbread Haus Contest! Free to enter.

Do you think you have the best Gingerbread decorating skills in the Northwest? Well then, you need to get your application over to Teague’s Interiors, located at 1267 Commerce Avenue in Longview. Applications also available online:

Judge Gail Wells says “The 4things I considered in judging are detail, balanced proportions, consistency and realstic/whimsical”.

Categories are Local landmarks, Heartwarming houses, Candy Houses, Other Edibles, Other gingerbread originals, Professional (bakers, chefs, etc.) and Youthful builders for ages 13 and younger, with one prize per category. Youth categories are Ages 8 and under, 9-12 and 13-17, with one prize per age group.

Then, after you have created your masterpiece extraoardinaire, the house needs to be gingerly delivered to Teague’s Interiors for judging and display.

Application Deadline – Nov. 30th

Contest Judging – Dec. 2nd

(Judging is done prior to the Home for the Holidays Christmas Parade).

Public viewing will be from 12:30pm – 7pm on December 2nd, the day of the parade, at Teague’s Interiors.

Baking / Creating Tips:

Snow

Sprinkle shredded coconut on top of the icing before it drys and sprinkle white sanding sugar on top of the coconut for sparkly snow.

Bushes

Make bushes out of green gum drops or green jelly spearmint leaves. Drip royal icing over the bushes for a “snow capped” look.

Christmas Trees

Use a pointed ice cream cone. Tint a portion of the royal icing green. Put in a piping bag with a leaf pastry tip.