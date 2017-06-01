Events, Festivals & Fun – Oh My!

Saturdays & Sundays all Summer in Long Beach, WA:

Enjoy Face Painting, a Horse & Wagon and other fun family things to do at the world’s longest beach!

Sidewalk chalk contests, horse riding and, of course, kite flying fun.

Long Beach, WA

longbeachwa.gov/summerfest

June 3:

Annual International Festival at the Lower Columbia College student center. The Festival celebrates our community’s growing diversity.

The event features multicultural dance and music performances, information booths, world market vendors, ethnic food for purchase, educational displays, games and other activities.

June 7:

31st Anniversary GOONIES Day Celebration! Head to Astoria, Oregon for a Goonies reunion and fun.

June 10:

Waikiki Beach Concert Series at Cape Disappointment State Park begins. Free Traditional and Contemporary Hawaiian concerts every other Saturday through end of August. Concert dates for 2017 are listed online. Concerts start at 7pm and last about ninety minutes. Washington State Discover Pass required.

www.funbeach.com

June 11-25:

Annual Astoria Festival of Music. In one short decade the Astoria Music Festival has become one of the most active summer musical events in the Northwest.

Join their 15th Annual Celebration with vocalists, solo instrumentalists, and group musicians. It’s a feast for the senses! Concert dates online.

www.astoriamusicfestival.org

June 17-18:

36th Annual Northwest Garlic Festival in Ocean Park, WA where “It’s Chic to Reek”. Free for the whole family, and full of lots of music, crafts and FOOD.

www.opwa.com

June 15-18:

Woodland Planter’s Days with parade, rides, frog-jumping contest and classic car show.

planters-days.com

June 16-18:

Scandinavian Midsummer Festival at Clatsop County Fairgrounds. Retail booths will offer handcrafts, Scandinavian import items, and traditional Scandinavian foods. Live music and plenty of family fun!

www.astoriascanfest.com

June 16-18:

Winlock Egg Days in Winlock, WA. Visit historic Winlock, home of the World’s Largest Egg! Car show, parade, and many additional events. Visit their facebook page for more info. 7am – 7pm.

www.facebook.com/winlock.day

June 24-25:

Arts of the Mountain. 10am – 5pm. Fine arts, music & food.

Visit Artsofthemountain.org or “Arts of the Mountain” on Facebook.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. Call: 849-4353