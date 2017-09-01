Family Fun @ 5th Annual ‘Show & Shine’

SAT. • SEPT. 16th • 8am-2pm

COLUMBIA CITY, OREGON

It’s cars and the beautiful Columbia River. The perfect combination to enjoy our last days of summer, and head out to one of the last car shows of the year, with hundreds of awesome vehicles to browse, and owners to shoot the breeze.

ALL vehicles are welcome to participate, with a registration fee of only $15.00 – which benefits the Columbia City Community Library.

Located along 2nd Street in Columbia City, Oregon, hundreds of locals and visitors gather for a family fun day of celebration.

Delicious pancake breakfast starts off the day from 7-10am, followed by Craft Fair & Vendors, Kids Activities and Games, a Silent Auction, Quilt & Beach stay Raffles, Ice Cream & Bake Sale, Book Sale, Art Show, Emergency Preparedness Fair, Hot Dogs & Hamburgers, Food, and Live Music by ‘The Decades’.

For additional information, call the head honcho Gordon:

503-396-5658

facebook.com/col.city.celebration