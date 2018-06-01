Events, Festivals & Fun – Oh My!

Saturdays & Sundays all Summer in Long Beach, WA:

Enjoy Face Painting, a Horse & Wagon and other fun family things to do at the world’s longest beach!

Sidewalk chalk contests, horse riding and, of course, kite flying fun.

Long Beach, WA

longbeachwa.gov/summerfest

Saturday, June 2:

Annual International Festival at the Lower Columbia College student center. The Festival celebrates our community’s growing diversity.

The event features multicultural dance and music performances, information booths, world market vendors, ethnic food for purchase, educational displays, games and other activities.

Thursday, June 7:

31st Anniversary GOONIES Day Celebration! Why? This cult classic movie of the 80’s was originally released on this date. Head to Astoria, Oregon for a Goonies reunion and massive amounts of nerdy fun.

Saturday, June 9:

Waikiki Beach Concert Series at Cape Disappointment State Park begins. Free Traditional and Contemporary Hawaiian concerts every other Saturday through end of August. Concert dates for 2018 are listed online. Concerts start at 7pm and last about ninety minutes. Washington State Discover Pass required.

www.funbeach.com

June 15 – July 1:

Annual Astoria Festival of Music. In one short decade the Astoria Music Festival has become one of the most active summer musical events in the Northwest.

Join their 16th Annual Celebration with vocalists, solo instrumentalists, and group musicians. It’s a feast for the senses! Concert dates and artists listed online:

www.astoriamusicfestival.org

Saturday, June 16-17:

37th Annual Northwest Garlic Festival in Ocean Park, WA where “It’s Chic to Reek”. Free for the whole family, and full of lots of music, crafts and FOOD.

www.opwa.com

June 14-17:

Woodland Planter’s Days with parade, rides, frog-jumping contest and classic car show. “Small town values, Big time dreams.”

planters-days.com

June 15-17:

Scandinavian Midsummer Festival at Clatsop County Fairgrounds. Retail booths will offer handcrafts, Scandinavian import items, and traditional Scandinavian foods. Live music and plenty of family fun!

www.astoriascanfest.com

Saturday, June 9:

90th Annual Portland Scandinavian Midsummer Festival at Oaks Amusement Park. Massive amounts of vendors, food and entertainment await at this delightful celebration of Midsummer, Scandinavian style. Now designated as an Oregon Heritage Tradition Day, tickets are well worth the fee to participate.

nordicnorthwest.org

*search Midsummer-festival

June 15-16:

Winlock Egg Days in Winlock, WA. Visit historic Winlock, home of the World’s Largest Egg! Car show, parade, and many additional events. Visit their facebook page for more info. 7am – 7pm.

www.facebook.com/winlock.day

June 23-24:

7th Annual Celebration of Arts of the Mountain. 9am – 5pm. Fine arts, music & food.

Hosting artisans of Fine Arts & Crafts, a farmer’s market and acoustic musicians.

Visit the web site:

Artsofthemountain.org

“Arts of the Mountain” on Facebook. Located at Silver Lake Grange, Toutle Lake School and Twosome Art Studio.