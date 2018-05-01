FIRE MOUNTAIN GRILL @ 19 MILE HOUSE EXTENDS THEIR DINING HOURS MID-MAY

Fire Mountain Grill, popular restaurant previously located at Hoffstadt Bluffs Visitor Center, is now located at 19 Mile House on Spirit Lake Highway at the 19 mile marker.

Known for their delicious Homemade Cobblers and mouth-watering burgers, Fire Mountain Grill is ready to treat your tastebuds. Set on the Toutle River, offering riverfront dining as well as a plethora of menu options.

Open currently Fridays – Mondays from 10am – 4pm, and opening for Summer Hours in mid-May, Daily from 10am – 8pm. (Please call for more details on exact dates for summer hours and dining availability.)

Just to whet your appetite, here are a few samplings of the creative menu offered at Fire Mountain Grill:

*Cheesey chips (kettle chips, cheese sauce, bacon bits, chipotle aioli and scallions)

*Crispy Cod Tacos (beer battered cod, cabbage, chiotle aioli, salsa, cilantro cream and tomatoes)

*Fondu (Six cheese & beer fondue served with bread and double smoked sausage

*Volcano Burger (Fire sauce, chopped habaneros, chipotle aioli & pepperjack cheese)

*Buffalo and Elk Burgers (Both cooked medium, with all the fixins)

*BBQ Ranch Wrap (Turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & bbq ranch)

*The Club (Triple stacked on sourdough w/black forest ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, bbq sauce & chipotle aioli)

*Coconut Prawn Basket (Coconut prawns served with fries & raspberry chipotle sauce

AND MORE! Complete menu at Fire Mountain Grill and FMGrill.com