FREE ADMISSION to the 52nd Annual Rock and Gem Show!

Saturday, Sept. 16th 10:00am – 5pm

Sunday, Sept. 17th 10:00am – 4pm

Bring the family to the Castle Rock Fairgrounds in Castle Rock, WA for a ROCK-ing experience! The Southern Washington Mineralogical Society is holding the 52nd Annual Rock and Gem Show.

Games are fun, and everyone wins at the Spin Table, where there are polished rocks and cute critters made from various rocks or crystals. Lots of fun different prizes you can win for 50 cents!

The Gem Dig yields polished rocks and/or treasures, so you simply can’t lose!

GOLD! Gold Panning free for everybody. Try your hand at the gold panning station, and learn how gold prospectors would use gravity and gentle movements to increase yield.

There will be many Dealers selling every kind of Rock related wares, including unique jewelry, trees, and beading. Marvel at the Black Light Display, and take some time to enjoy the Showcases, proudly set up by our members who love showing off their treasures. ☺

There are also Door Prizes every 30 minutes. Just stand by your favorite rock and pick from many lovely prizes, all donated by members & dealers.

A Silent Auction is conducted every thirty minutes. Bid on your favorite rock or slab, and go home with a new special treasure.

A Live Auction is held at 3pm on Saturday. Great items to bid on.

There is a raffle every year to swell the Scholarship Fund. The prizes are all fun and rock related. Tickets will be available both days of the Annual Show with the drawing held on Sunday at 3pm. No need to be present to win. A scholarship will be awarded by the group to a local student studying earth sciences from raffle proceeds.

There will be a Kids Scavenger Hunt, so bring the littles. Kids and parent helpers will scour the showcases for the hunt, and will win a special rock prize. Everybody gets a prize!

Many of the items on display have interesting stories, like a large petrified wood display. Kent Dery will be displaying his special petrified wood pieces for people to get a closer look at, along with other contributors.

Celebrating their 75th anniversary as a club, the Mineralogical Society meetings provide members a wonderful experience with socializing and engaging with people who have similar passions.

For more info about the Southern WA Mineralogical Society, please contact Vicki: (360)751-8031.