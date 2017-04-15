Interesting Easter Trivia

• According to widespread belief, Easter owes its name to “Eastre”, the Anglo-Saxon goddess symbolizing hare and egg. Another theory suggests that it comes from the early German word “eostarun”, meaning dawn and white.

• Easter always falls between March 22 and April 25.

• Easter is a “moveable feast” as it does not fall on a fixed date in the Gregorian or Julian calendars. The full moon determines the date of Easter.

• “Pysanka” is a name given to the tradition of Easter egg painting.

• The color used in painting the eggs differ in different nations. Orthodox Grecians paint their eggs red to symbolize the blood of Christ. Some Germans and Austrians paint their eggs green and use them on Holy Thursday. Slavic peoples decorate their eggs in gold and silver patterns.

• Chocolate eggs were traditionally given as gifts in Europe.

• In 19th century Europe, bitter dark chocolate was used to make small egg shapes. These chocolate eggs were traditionally exchanged as Easter gifts, especially in countries like France and Germany.

• Ninety million chocolate Easter bunnies and 16 billion jelly beans are produced each year before the commencement of the Easter festivities. As a holiday, Easter comes only second to Halloween in terms of the annual sale confectionary items.

• 76 percent of people eat the ears on chocolate bunnies first.

• According to the Guinness Book of World Records the largest Easter egg ever made was just over 25 feet high and weighed 8,968 lbs.

• In countries like Hungary and Transylvania, the day after Easter is called “Locsolo Hetfo” meaning “Watering Monday”. This is because water, perfume or perfumed water is often sprinkled in exchange for an Easter egg on this day.

• The first Easter baskets were designed as such so as to give it anappearance of a bird’s nests.

• One of the most popular hymns sung at Easter Sunday services worldwide is “Christ the Lord is Risen Today”.

• All told, Easter and Passover account for close to 15 percent of annual floral purchases made throughout the year.