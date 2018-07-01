July 2018 – Events, Festivals & Fun – Oh My!

Be sure to hang onto this issue of The Valley Bugler, full of upcoming Festivals and Community Events for the month of July, and mark your calendars with fun – fun- FUN!

Saturdays & Sundays all Summer in Long Beach, WA:

Enjoy Face Painting, a Horse & Wagon and other fun family things to do at the world’s longest beach!

Sidewalk chalk contests, horse riding and, of course, kite flying fun.

Long Beach, WA

longbeachwa.gov/summerfest

July 2-4

Go Fourth Festival in Longview. It’s time for the annual Cardboard Boat Regatta and the Firefighter’s Hole in One Challenge on the 2nd, plenty of piroshki and of course, the fireworks. Facepainting, kids festival, henna tattoos, fireman’s hole-in-one challenge, and festival vendor fodder a major bonus, too. Come see what the rest of 30,000+ people find so exciting each year! Visit the online schedule: www.gofourthfestival.org

July 3

Spirits of Longview at the Cowlitz Expo center with Music, Food, Spirits and more! (See article / ad this page)

July 4

Clatskanie Heritage Days Festival and 4th of July Parade. Music, Logging Show, Fireworks and More in Clatskanie City Park.

July 4

Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Ocean Park @ 1pm. Go to the Bank of Pacific’s parking lot at NOON to decorate your kids’ bikes so they can be in the parade. www.opwa.com

July 4

Independence Day Fireworks on the Beach in Long Beach starting at dusk. www.funbeach.com

July 4

Fourth of July Parade & Festival in Warrenton and Astoria. 11am – 3pm on July 4th, includes Car Show @ 11am, Motorcycle Show @ 11am, Community BBQ @ 12pm-3pm and Parade @ 3pm. www.oldoregon.com

July 4

Seaside, Oregon Fireworks display and fun daily activities & parade.

July 4

4th of July Celebration, All day! St. Helens, Ore. discovercolumbiacounty.com

July 6-8

Rainier Days in the Park. Carnival and FIREWORKS! Complete listing:

www.rainierdaysinthepark.com

July 7

Bow Tie Bash Car Show in Downtown Longview. 9am – 3pm. See ad same page.

July 7

Port of Ilwaco Independence Fireworks Display and 5K – Walk & Run on the 1st, and Parade and fun on the 4th! Visit Ilwaco!

July 12

Summer Concerts at the Lake. First of six concerts from 6 to 8 p.m Thursdays at Lake Sacajawea. See article on p.6 for complete performance lineup.

July 12-14

Kalama Fair! Runs Thursday through Sunday with TONS of fun.

www.kalamafair.com

July 12-15

Toledo Cheese Days invites everyone to join them for “The Legend of Bigfoot”. Car Show and Parade are on Saturday. Four days of fun: Info:

toledolionsclub.org/cheesedays

July 14-15

Clamshell Rail Road Days at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum

columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org

July 18-22

34th SandSations Competition in Long Beach. From 10am – 6pm everyday. Downtown Long Beach. Competition kicks off Friday with free scultping lessons at the beach. Info:

www.sandsationslongbeach.com

July 18-22

Columbia County Fair & Rodeo in St. Helens. Ages under 7 FREE.

columbiacountyfairgrounds.com

July 19-21

Castle Rock Fair, with parade, vendors, youth activities, music and more, Castle Rock Fairgrounds. See page 4 for complete description.

July 20-21

Bald Eagle Days in Cathlamet with parade, live concert, fireworks, more;

cathlametchamber.com

July 25

Rod Run to the Rock Car Show, downtown Castle Rock; Info:

www.castlerockcda.org

July 25-28

Cowlitz County Fair & Rodeo! “Starry Nights & Midway Lights”

www.cowlitzcountyfair.com

July 28-29

Long Beach Northwest Pro Rodeo, Long Beach; peninsulasaddleclub.com

August 3-5

Annual Winlock Pickers Fest at Winolequa Park in Winlock. Workshops, open mics and plenty of pickin’! Beer & Wine Garden.

www.winlockpickersfest.com

AUGUST

Aug. 1-5

Clatsop County Fair, “Life is Fair,” Clatsop County Fair and Expo Center, Astoria

clatsopfairexpo.c-om

Aug. 4-6

16th Annual Winlock Pickers Fest at Winolequa Park in Winlock

www.winlockpickersfe-st.com

Aug. 4-6

Vernonia Friendship Jamboree, Logging Show and Parade, Vernonia, Oregon. vernoniachamber.org

*Be sure to pick up the August issue of the Valley Bugler for complete Festival and event information for the remainder of August.

*search Midsummer-festival

June 15-16:

Winlock Egg Days in Winlock, WA. Visit historic Winlock, home of the World’s Largest Egg! Car show, parade, and many additional events. Visit their facebook page for more info. 7am – 7pm.

www.facebook.com/winlock.day

June 23-24:

7th Annual Celebration of Arts of the Mountain. 9am – 5pm. Fine arts, music & food.

Hosting artisans of Fine Arts & Crafts, a farmer’s market and acoustic musicians.

Visit the web site:

Artsofthemountain.org

“Arts of the Mountain” on Facebook. Located at Silver Lake Grange, Toutle Lake School and Twosome Art Studio.