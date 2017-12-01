Local Shop Makes Lemonade from Lemons

HUBBUB, a unique gift, clothing, and art boutique in historic downtown Centralia, celebrated its 12th anniversary last month with its popular storewide sale and usual colorful style. What was far from usual this year was that the celebration was not held in the shop’s historic home. In early May a drunk driver lost control of his speeding vehicle and crashed through the corner of the brick building, causing extensive damage and destroying one of the shop’s signature display windows. (See above photo.)

Following the incident, shop owner Rebecca Staebler along with employee Tiffany James and a crew of friends and customers, transported select merchandise up the street to a temporary location. “We popped up within a few days to a tiny space—about the size of our display window!” said Staebler. “It was just a few days before Mother’s Day and we didn’t want to disappoint our customers,” she explained. However, it was quickly apparent that repairs would be extensive and customers wanted more of HUBBUB’s merchandise. So Staebler and her team moved the entire contents of the store into the lobby of The Wilson Hotel.

HUBBUB is now open at 328 North Tower Avenue, which is just over a block south of its home location. “It’s a great space,” said Staebler, “and I feel so fortunate that it was available. “ The buildings owners, she reports, were excited to have HUBBUB take over the lobby, which has been vacant for several years.

Staebler is anticipating a lively and fun holiday season. To kick it off she is planning an open house on December 2 to celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the hotel, which took place in the winter of 1914. She’s heard great stories over the last several months from people who owned the building, lived and worked in it, or remembers the various businesses housed in the adjacent storefronts. “One of my favorites is a gentleman who used to come in at 3:30am every day as a young boy to sit in front of the massive fireplace and fold papers for his newspaper route.” She says his breakfast most mornings was a donut from the shop at the front of the hotel. As a nod to that memory she’ll serve fresh donuts at the open house.

HUBBUB features unique and handmade artisan goods and gifts for all ages and occasions. It is also well known for its selection of comfortable, colorful boots and clothing. In addition to its storefront (wherever it might be!) customers can shop online at www.hubbubshop.com

HUBBUB is open every day during the holiday season, and Staebler is confident the building will be repaired and restored very soon, so that HUBBUB will move back ‘home’.

Photos provided by HUBBUB.