Long live the Rodeo!

Whether it’s a million dollar Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) event or it features riders in a county fair, we love our rodeos.

In the 1700s, Spanish vaqueros started it all, but they couldn’t envision events in some of today’s contests, such as chuckwagon racing, barrel jumping, and events for cowgirls. They would recognize the bronc riding, bull riding, and tie-down roping.

During the early 1800s, people pouring into the West from the eastern states came in contact with Spanish, Mexican, Californio and Texas cowboys. They adapted their styles and tradition of working on ranches. Before long, cattle from the Southwest fed the huge population of the Eastern United States.

Once or twice each year, ranchers would round up their cattle and organize long drives, taking them to markets in places like Kansas City. At the end of the long drives, cowboys would hold competitions with their own hands and those from other outfits, to see who had the best riders, ropers and drovers.

With the coming of the railroads, the cattle drives ended and there were far fewer jobs for cowboys. Some began to take jobs with a new American phenomenon, the Wild West Show.

Over time, cowboy contests and Wild West shows melded into the modern rodeo, with 2,000 of them held in the United States and Canada each year.

Have some fun with your family this month – get out and see a Rodeo, and have some good fun.

WASHINGTON RODEOS:

July 26-28

Thunder Mtn. Pro Rodeo

Longview, WA 98632

August 3-4

Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo

Grandview, WA 98930

August 9-12

Omak Stampede

Omak, WA 98841

August 14-15

Lynden PRCA Rodeo

Lynden, WA 98264

August 18-19

Pend Oreille Cusick Rodeo & Fair

Cusick, WA 99119

August 23-25

Enumclaw Pro Rodeo

Enumclaw, WA 98022

August 23-25

Kitsap County Stampede

Bremerton, WA 98310

August 25-26

Klickitat County Fair & Rodeo

Goldendale, WA 98620