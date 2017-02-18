Love Street Playhouse Presents: ‘Southern Comforts’

Love Street Playhouse is proud to present their season of love and new beginnings by kicking off the 2017 season with a Valentine celebration and a special announcement.

In July of 2016, Love Street Playhouse Owner and Artistic Director Melinda Pallotta (formerly Leuthold), of Woodland WA, married Lou Pallotta, of Ridgefield. And now the creative duo will perform in the season opener, “Southern Comforts”, from February 17-March 5. Coming together brings to the Clark/Cowlitz environment two dynamic theatrical forces whose talents blend perfectly.

Both Pallotta’s (pictured below) have worked on the Love Street stage as well as behind the scenes. But this is the first time the couple will perform together.

“We are thrilled to kick off the new season in this two person comedy. We looked at several scripts before choosing this one. It speaks to our hearts about being in a loving relationship, but finding that special love at our age comes with its own challenges. Lou’s New Jersey character is pretty set in his ways,” says Melinda. “My southern character is full of life and always sees things in a positive light. The script takes us through their meeting and falling in love, but also shows some of the challenges that we face, no matter how old we are.”

Love Street Playhouse now enters its tenth year as a producer of high quality theater as well as a summer Youth Theatre Program for aspiring young actors. “The production values in this warm and inviting community theatre are amazing,” says Lou. “I fell in love the moment I entered the theatre.”

Lou is well known in the Vancouver and Portland theater world as an award winning actor, producer and playwright. His Dead Husband productions, “Who Stole My Dead Husband?” and “Why Can’t You Stay Dead?” are Portland’s longest running, interactive, musical comedy theater shows, playing for more than 7 years. Lou has graced many stages in his career including 4 shows with the Oregon Symphony and working with Broadway director Patti D’Beck. He won a Bay area award for his portrayal of Harry the Horse in “Guys & Dolls” at the San Jose Civic Light Opera.

Melinda holds a Bachelor of Arts in theatre from Seattle Pacific University with fine arts training from Illinois State University where she had the opportunity to work with visiting artist, Uta Hagen back in the 1980s.

One of Melinda’s favorite experiences was starring as Annie Sullivan in “The Miracle Worker” in Portland, OR. “Owning a theatre was always a dream of mine. And now, entering our 10th year at Love Street Playhouse, I realize how fortunate I am to not only be living my dream but also getting to share that with my husband, Lou.”

As art imitates life, the couple hopes that by sharing their life experience through the words of playwright Kathleen Clark’s script, “Southern Comforts”, they can share a small portion of their very own love story with their community, family and friends. “Although the story doesn’t follow who we are and the circumstances that brought us together, it will give the audience a peek into our special world through performance,” says Lou.

Love Street opens its 2017 Season with Southern Comforts, the two-person comedy about finding love later in life, written by Kathleen Clark and directed by Sharon Mann of Vancouver. The show opens February 17th with a post-show champagne and chocolate celebration of love with Melinda and Lou, and runs through March 5th.

Love Street Playhouse

126 Loves Ave, Woodland, WA

Southern Comforts is a beautiful exploration of the intimate workings of all relationships. In a sprawling New Jersey Victorian home, a surly Yankee widower (played by Lou Pallotta) and vivacious widow from Tennessee (played by Melinda Pallotta) find what they least expected – a second chance at love. Their funny, awkward, and enchanting romance is filled with sweet surprise and unpredictable tribulation. Told with warmth and perceptive humor, this off-Broadway success is a touching, late-in-life journey of compromise and rejuvenation, of personal risk and the rewards of change.

February 17th – March 5th

Fridays and Saturdays @ 7:30pm

Sundays @ 2:00pm

Tickets: $17-$20 in advance

www.lovestreetplayhouse.com

or Call: (360)907-9996

To purchase Season Tickets and Gift Certificates see website. Season Ticket Holders and Business Sponsors receive discounted tickets and have the opportunity to choose their seats before tickets go on sale to the general public.