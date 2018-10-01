Over the River and Through the Woods…

Family, Faith and Food…

“Nick is a single guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. He still sees both sets of grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is the routine until he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job that would take him away from his beloved yet annoying grandparents. Thus begins a series of schemes to keep Nick around.”

This production promises to be a scrumptious comedy beautifully told by a “well seasoned” cast of veteran Italian-American actors from here in the Pacific Northwest. A family comedy about immigrants and their journey to be part of the American dream, the passionate desire to raise and support a family and the challenges of moving on.

October 12-28, at Love Street Playhouse, 126 Loves Avenue, Woodland. Tickets start at $20 and are on sale online:

lovestreetplayhouse.com