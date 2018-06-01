Robin Hood storms Lovestreet Stage

Love Street Playhouse announces the exciting Love Street-commissioned world premiere production, Robin Hood. Nationally recognized playwright, David Bareford, brings to the stage the classic tale of the Sherwood outlaw and the colorful cast of allies and villains that surround him. Robin of Loxley, a dispossessed noble, must become a champion of the common people and struggle against the Sheriff in order to rid the land of tyranny and win the chance to wed the woman he loves.

Robin Hood plays June 21st – July 8th at Love Street Playhouse in Woodland WA. Single tickets start at $20 and on sale now:

lovestreetplayhouse.com

Robin Hood will be played by Alex Havens (Vancouver), joined by Rebekah Skinner (LaCenter) Will Scarlet, David Roberts (Vancouver) The Sheriff of Nottingham, Duke Murrdodge (Vancouver) Sir Guy of Gisbourne, Breanna Kurth (Vancouver) Maid Marian, Adam Pithan (Longview) Friar Tuck, Ryan Gaylor (Longview) Little John, Lorraine Little (Longview) Prioress, Glendyne Reinmiller (Vancouver) Lady Gamwell, Michael McElliott (Longview) Tax Collector, and Doris McCamish (Woodland) Cristabel.

The creative team includes Melissa Bareford (Director), David Bareford (Playwright, Director & Violence Design), Love Street Playhouse Owner and Artistic Director, Melinda Pallotta (Scenic & Costume Design), and Managing Director Lou Pallotta (Set & Theatre Construction), Mikail Nordquist of Longview (Lighting Design), Bethany Pithan of Longview (Production Manager) and Michelle Templin (Production Stage Manager).

“David and Melissa Bareford are an incredibly dynamic team,” says Melinda Pallotta, Owner and Artistic Director of Love Street Playhouse.

“David is one of the most talented men I’ve met in the theatre industry. From playwright, to actor, to violence design, he is undoubtedly one of the Pacific Northwest’s greatest treasures, and with Robin Hood he has fashioned an extraordinary new take on the legend. This fast, funny, and colorful play is co-directed by David’s talented wife, the gifted director Melissa Bareford. She has cast her ensemble of merry men and women to help make a memorable evening of theatre, and I’m delighted to share it with the community.”

[Above photo: Robin Hood and Maid Marion take aim at the Sheriff in this delightful stage production at Love Street Playhouse. Photo by Mike Patnode.]