WIN FREE FAMILY PACK TIX TO SQUATCH FEST ’17!

Join in the hub bub surrounding Bigfoot with the Valley Bugler Newspaper’s Sasquatch Photo Contest!

Send those entries in before JANUARY 15th, when 3 winners will be chosen and win Family Pack – 2 Adult, 2 Kid Tickets. Winners will be featured in February issue of the Valley Bugler!

WAYS TO ENTER:

* eMail Photo or Drawing/Creation: editor@valleybugler.com

OR

* Post on FaceBook, and TAG the Valley Bugler Newspaper, OR TAG ‘Michelle Reich Myre’ (Editor) OR

* Post on Valley Bugler’s FaceBook page (Address above)

REQUIREMENTS:

* One entry per person, all ages ☺

* You must be photographer or artist submitting (Parents ok for kids)

* Deadline for entries: Jan. 15th

Tix package provided by Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce