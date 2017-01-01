Squatch Fest 2017 1/28/17

It’s not every day you hear the word Sasquatch and Festival in conjunction together, but at the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce, and Kelso Visitor Center – that’s an every day occurence.

Meet ‘Squatch’, as pictured below with a couple from New Zealand, giddy to have their photo taken together. The newest addition to the Chamber / Visitor Center, compliments of Amy Hallock (Visitor Center manager) was the result of her quest to bring the towering Sasquatch from a local real estate office to the building in 2014.

With her quest successful, Hallock and other Chamber employees continued batting around the idea of a Sasquatch Festival for the area. Bill Marcum, Kelso Longview Chamber Chief Executive Officer, and Hallock visited the small town of Ocean Shores, WA for the Quinault Casino Sasquatch Summit. An annual Sasquatch research conference featuring the worlds most respected speakers.

Expanding on the idea, the sQuatch Fest 2017 came to life (See ad on back cover). Incorporating the educational component with speakers such as Dr. Jeff Meldrum (Author of Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science, and Sasquatch Field Guide, pictured below), and The Olympic project researchers (Derek Randles, Davis Ellis and Tom Baker) for the true believers, with other family oriented activities will make this Festival one like never seen or experienced before.

Held at the Cowlitz County Convention Center, over 50 vendors from all over the nation will be offering everything from Bigfoot Coffee, Yeti Chips, Sasquatch shirts, to jewelry and a beer garden – complete with fire pits to sit around and tell your own Bigfoot story.

A Kids Cave, sponsored by Calportland, will have a plethora of kid fun activities like face painting, reading with Bigfoot, rock climbing, arts and crafts, cast foot print making and more.

For the older kids (21+) there is Brew Mountain, a beer garden open from noon to 10pm with several local breweries showcasing a special Bigfoot brew, just for the event. Five Don’s has already begun brewing their own special brew, called Snow Beast Imperial Milk Stout.

Marcum says that he is “amazed at the number of people who say they are coming to the event,” and how they are reporting that “people from all over the Northwest” have already purchased tickets.

You may have even had your own Sasquatch sighting, as the Chamber purchased their own Sasquatch costume, with ‘sQuatch’ as his name, showing up at various Chamber events and around town. Have you seen him? Grab a snap with sQuatch, and become part of the newest interest in the area.

“I think this is going to be a fantastic drive for our local economy,” shared Hallock. “I’ve already spoken with vendors across the nation, and have had such great excitement about coming to the area, I think this is going to go worldwide quickly. The impact on the local area economy is going to be an exceptional benefit for the community”.

The boost could be just what our area needs, as tourism drives a substantial part of industry in Cowlitz County. In addition to Mt. St. Helens standing in our backyard, the sQuatch Fest will bring out of towners and locals alike, with a wide offering of things to do and experience.

“I think the part I am looking forward to most is the Kids Cave, and all the fun things to do there. The Snow Beast Imperial Stout is also something I am very excited to try!” shared Marcum.

Get your tickets, invite some friends, and be sure and save the date!

Saturday, January 28th, 2017

Cowlitz County Convention Center

10am – 10pm

Tickets are online:

kelsolongviewchamber.org