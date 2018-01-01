sQuatch Fest 2018 1/27/18

It’s not every day you hear the word Sasquatch and Festival in conjunction together, but at the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce, and Kelso Visitor Center – that’s an every day occurence.

Meet ‘sQuatch’, as pictured below with a couple from New Zealand, giddy to have their photo taken together. The fabulous addition to the Chamber / Visitor Center, compliments of Amy Hallock (Project Manager) was the result of her quest to bring the towering Sasquatch from a local real estate office to the building in 2014.

With her quest successful, Hallock and other Chamber employees continued batting around the idea of a Sasquatch Festival for the area. Bill Marcum, Kelso Longview Chamber Chief Executive Officer, and Hallock, Project Manager, visited the small town of Ocean Shores, WA for the Quinault Casino Sasquatch Summit. An annual Sasquatch research conference featuring the worlds most respected speakers.

Expanding on the idea, the sQuatch Fest came to life in Longview duringJanuary 2017, and is set to make its second appearance on January 27th, 2018. Incorporating the educational component with speakers such as Dr. Jeff Meldrum (Author of Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science, and Sasquatch Field Guide, pictured below), The Olympic project researchers (Derek Randles), and Cliff Barackman from ‘Finding Bigfoot’, for the true believers, with other family oriented activities will make this Festival one like never seen or experienced before.

Held at the Cowlitz County Convention Center, over 50 vendors from all over the nation will be offering everything from a Kid’s Cave, Bigfoot Coffee, Yeti Chips, Sasquatch shirts, jewelry and a beer garden with special seasonal brews – complete with fire pits to sit around and tell your own Bigfoot story.

Author, Emmy Blue invites kids of all ages to the sQuatch Fest Kid’s Cave! She will entertain the children with her Squatchie tales, crafts, magic rocks and a visit from Squatchie himself! Show times on January 27th 11:30 – noon and 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm followed by meet and greets and photos with Squatchie.

For the older kids (21+) there is Brew Mountain, a beer garden open from noon to 8pm with several local breweries showcasing a special Bigfoot beer, just for the event.

Marcum says that he is “amazed at the number of people who say they are coming to the event,” and how they are reporting that “people from all over the Northwest” have already purchased tickets.

You may have even had your own Sasquatch sighting, as the Chamber purchased their own Sasquatch costume, with ‘sQuatch’ as his name, showing up at various Chamber events and around town. Have you seen him? Grab a snap with sQuatch, and become part of the furriest interest in the area.

“I’ve already spoken with vendors across the nation, and have had such great excitement about coming to the area again” said Hallock, “with even more vendors this year.”

Valley Bugler Newspaper Publisher and Editor, Michelle Myre, attended last year and said “the Squatch Fest was really interesting, and great to watch the kids have so much fun, too.”

Myre also said she liked browsing the selection of Bigfoot jewelry, t-shirts, assortment of knicknacks, and relaxing in the beer garden with one of the stellar brews offered.

Get your tickets, invite some friends, and be sure and save the date!

Saturday, January 27th, 2018

Cowlitz County Convention Center

10am – 8pm

Tickets are online:

kelsolongviewchamber.org