Street of SCREAMS • Oct 31st

The Longview Pioneer Lions are proud to present the Annual “Street of Screams” again for 2018 on Halloween Day!

From 3:30pm – 7:30pm inside at the Cowlitz Expo Center (Fairgrounds) in Longview, your little costumed creatures can safely trick or treat through this year’s Street of Screams.

The inside of the Expo Center is transformed into a ghoulish good (safe) time, with ‘streets’ that are decorated with creative storefronts from local businesses giving away “Treats” instead of “Tricks”! ☺ Come with the entire family for a spooky, warm and safe good time of Halloween Trick or Treatin’.

Admission for adults is donation based, at a suggested $1 per person, or a can of food (or both!), with canned food to be donated to the food banks in our local community. Children are FREE, of course!

All donation proceeds support Camp Leo, a Children’s Diabetic Camp.

Special thanks to the 2018 Sponsors: Grocery Outlet, Columbia Security, JH Kelly, Bumble Bee Towing, Columbia Auto Group, Elks Club, McCord’s, Midas, Millennium, and Sandburg Construction.

Cowlitz Expo Center

1900 – 7th Ave

Longview, WA 98632

