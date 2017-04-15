The events leading up to Easter 2017

Palm Sunday is the final Sunday before Easter. It marks the beginning of Holy Week. Following is the progression of events leading to the death and resurrection of Jesus.

‘The next day, the large crowd that had come to the feast heard that Jesus was coming to Jerusalem. So they took branches of palm trees and went out to meet him, crying out, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord, even the King of Israel!”’ – John 12:13

On Holy Monday, He drove out the money changers who were buying and selling in the temple.

‘And Jesus entered the temple and drove out all those who were buying and selling in the temple, and overturned the tables of the money changers and the seats of those who were selling doves. And He said to them, “It is written, ‘My house shall be called a House of Prayer’; but you are making it a robbers den.”’ – Matthew 21:12-13

On Tuesday, Jesus was questioned by Jewish leaders and condemned by the Scribes and Pharisees.

‘When He entered the temple, the chief priests and the elders of the people came to Him while He was teaching, and said, “By what authority are You doing these things, and who gave You this authority?” – Matthew 21:24

On Wednesday of Holy Week, He taught in the temple. Matthew 21:25

Maundy Thursday included the Last Supper, the final meal with His disciples. In the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus was betrayed by Judas Iscariot.

‘And the disciples did as Jesus had directed them, and they prepared the Passover. When it was evening, he reclined at table with the twelve. And as they were eating, he said, “Truly, I say to you, one of you will betray me.”’ – Matthew 26:19

Good Friday is the solemn remembrance of Jesus’ death on the cross.All worship is marked by austerity and silence.

“Then those who had seized Jesus led him to Caiaphas the high priest, where the scribes and the elders had gathered. Pilate said to them, “Then what shall I do with Jesus who is called Christ?” They all said, “Let him be crucified!” (Matt. 26 & 27)

Holy Saturday has been known as the Great Vigil.

‘Pilate said to them, “You have a guard of soldiers. Go, make it (the tomb) as secure as you can.”’ – Matthew 27:65

Easter! The most joyous day of the church calendar celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ!

‘But the angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here, for he has risen, as he said. Come, see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples that he has risen from the dead.”

And behold, Jesus met them and said, “Greetings!” And they came up and took hold of his feet and worshiped him. And Jesus said to them, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” – Matthew 28