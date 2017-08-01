Thursdays • Lake Sacajawea • Longview

‘Celebrating the Decades’

It’s time to bust out the lawn chairs and blankets, throw on your flip flops and head over to the Concerts at the Lake series at Lake Sacajawea in Longview on Thursday evenings.

Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, live music will draw hundreds to relax and chill to their tunes.

Concerts at the Lake are held at Martin’s Dock in Lake Sacajawea Park, Longview, WA.

Bring your blankets, low back chairs and picnic dinners, or food service will also be available. The seating area will face the lake dock, and performance stage, and is set on the grassy hill. There isn’t a bad seat in the house.

The concert series is made possible by donations and support from the following community sponsors: Kirkpatrick Family Care, Red Canoe Credit Union, Cascade Networks, KLOG/KUKN/The Wave, and Longview Orthopedic Associates.

2017 Concert Schedule:

July 27: The 70’s

Dancehall Days

*Disco music, baby. Travolta style.

August 3: The 80’s

Hit Machine

*big hair, lots of makeup and fast beats that keep your toe tapping.

August 10: The 90’s

Petty Fever

*Tom Petty tribute band, bringing the 90’s back to life.

August 17: The 00’s

The June Bugs

*high energy folk-rock of today.