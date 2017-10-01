Travel near, Travel far…Oktoberfest calls

Whether you’re a German by blood, or just love a good brew and polka music, Oktoberfest is something you’ve probably experienced a time or two.

If not, this year is the perfect time to start. Because if you haven’t ever eaten Schnitzel or Spätzle, there’s no time like the present!

Of course, if you’re not able to fly out to Munich, Germany, where over six million people attend every year and drink well over seven million liters of beer…..then the ones in Washington and Oregon will just have to suffice.

1) Widmer Brothers Brewing’s 13th Annual Oktoberfest: Sept. 30th

Portland’s longest running Oktoberfest! Live music, food, entertainment and of course beer! Tickets $35. Purchase online.

www.kgon.com *events

Pioneer Courthouse Square

700 SW 6th Ave

Portland, OR 97204

2) Prost! Portland Oktoberfest: Oct. 1st – Oct. 2nd

Everything kicks off on Friday Night with a ceremonial keg tapping at 6pm. Oktoberfest party will have the entire Marketplace, with extra biers available on tap outside, German BBQ on a charcoal grill, games, a face painter and more!

www.prostportland.com

3) Oktoberfest Northwest: October 6-8

The 13th Annual Oktoberfest Northwest is prepped for arrival at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup. (Rain or shine = INDOORS!)

Serving up beer, brats and authentic entertainment in Washington’s largest Munch-style Festhalle Biergarten. With such fun activities like the Stein Dash 5K RUN/WALK, Kids 1/2 mile Rootbeer Run (10/8), live entertainment, and even wiener dog races, it is guaranteed to please. An all-ages event until 6pm each evening, and all day on Sunday. 21+ from 6pm – closing. Prices for tickets range from $6 – $12, and kids are FREE all weekend.

Get ready to Polka Party, participate in the Stein Dash, or play the Hammerschlagen, it’s bound to be “macht spass”!! (Translation: Very fun).

oktoberfestnw.com

4) Leavenworth Oktoberfest

First 3 weekends in October!

For obvious reasons, an Oktoberfest held in Leavenworth is undoubtedly awesome.

Ages 12 and under get in free with a paying adult. Kids will enjoy the Kinderplatz with a climbing wall, bouncy house and clown performances.

Free transportation in Leavenworth, live music, German food, arts and crafts, and activities for the whole family (oh yeah and did we say “beer”?).

Oktoberfest in Leavenworth is the next best thing to being in Munich. They have four venues with live entertainment and Free Shuttles in Leavenworth

What ever you do, don’t miss the Keg Tapping Ceremony at 1:00 pm every Saturday when Leavenworth’s Mayor will honor a Bavarian Tradition of “tapping the keg”. Then plan on hanging around and checking out music from Musikkapelle Leavenworth who will be joined by other musical groups from the US and Germany.

Strolling the streets of Leavenworth makes you feel like you’re in the Alps, and it’s definitely worth the drive.

leavenworthoktoberfest.com