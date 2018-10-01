Travel near, Travel far…Oktoberfest calls

Whether you’re a German by blood, or just love a good brew, Oktoberfest is something you’ve probably experienced a time or two.

If not, this year is the perfect time to start, because everyone needs schnitzl.

Of course, if you’re not able to fly out to Munich (Munchen) Germany, where over six million people attend every year and drink well over seven million liters of beer…..then the ones in Washington and Oregon will just have to suffice.

3) Oktoberfest Northwest at The Washington State Fair

October 5th – 7th

The 14th Annual Oktoberfest Northwest hosts Western Washington’s largest Munich-inspired Festhalle featuring a huge Biergarten and dance hall with non-stop live entertainment on two stages, authentic German grub and bier, the Hammerschlagen® Tournament of Champions (featuring prizes and bragging rights), Wiener Dog Races, German Crafts Plaza, the Sports Haus, Bier-Lympics, Stein Dash 5K, Root Beer Garden and kids’ activities including pumpkin decorating, scavenger hunt & more!

Prices for tickets from $5 – $12.

Oktoberfest Northwest is an all-ages event until 6pm each evening (and all day Sunday!). After 6pm, guests must be 21 years of age or older on Friday & Saturday.

oktoberfestnw.com

4) Leavenworth Oktoberfest

First 3 weekends in October!

For obvious reasons, an Oktoberfest held in Leavenworth is undoubtedly awesome.

Ages 12 and under get in free with a paying adult. Kids will enjoy the Kinderplatz with a climbing wall, bouncy house and clown performances. Adults will enjoy the wine tasting.

Free transportation in Leavenworth, live music, delicious and authentic German food, cheeses and wines, arts and crafts, and activities for the whole family (oh yeah and did we say “beer”?).

Oktoberfest in Leavenworth is the next best thing to being in Munich. Live entertainment and Free Shuttles.

What ever you do, don’t miss the Keg Tapping Ceremony at 1:00 pm every Saturday when Leavenworth’s Mayor will honor a Bavarian Tradition of “tapping the keg”. Then plan on hanging around and checking out music from Musikkapelle Leavenworth who will be joined by other musical groups from the US and Germany.

leavenworthoktoberfest.com