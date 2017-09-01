Travel near, Travel far…Oktoberfest calls

Whether you’re a German by blood, or just love a good brew, Oktoberfest is something you’ve probably experienced a time or two.

If not, this year is the perfect time to start because everyone needs schnitzel in their life.

Of course, if you’re not able to fly out to Munich (Munchen) Germany, where over six million people attend every year and drink well over seven million liters of beer…..then the ones in Washington and Oregon will have to suffice.

1) Mt. Angel Oktoberfest

September 14-17

Celebrating 52 years!

Located 40 miles south of Portland, it’s a nice drive to reach this Bavarian themed town that springs up for Oktoberfest, complete with Biergarten, Weingarten, Alpinegarten, Prostgarten, Bandstand, St. Mary’s Church, and ‘Kinder-garten’. ☺

See info online: oktoberfest.org

2) Fremont Oktoberfest

September 22-24

Friday & Saturday is 21+ ONLY, with valid ID. Sunday, all ages are welcome, and ages 21 and under are free with a paying adult. Dogs are cool on Sunday, but no snakes.

Super fun time and even includes Kids Zucchini Races, Bouncy House, Rootbeer Tasting, and a Texas Chainsaw Pumpkin Carving Contest on Sunday.

You can’t go wrong with interesting things to do in Fremont, (Seattle) anyways.

fremontoktoberfest.com

3) Kirkland Oktoberfest

September 22-24

Kirkland Oktoberfest is a full-on authentic German Oktoberfest biergarten, multiple entertainment stages, games, competitions, and more serving only the best imported German and NW craft brews. This three day festival on the waterfront in downtown Kirkland is the Seattle area’s largest authentic German Oktoberfest.

Human Foosball, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Stein Races, Beer Pong, Stein Hoisting, Cornhole, Keg Rolling and more await participants who visit this years Kirkland Oktoberfest.

Oh the humanity.

“Dust off your dirndl and come join the fun at the Kirkland Waterfront!”

www.oktoberfestkirkland.com

*October festivals will be announced in the upcoming October issue of The Valley Bugler.