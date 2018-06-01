Woodland: Planters Days ’18

Four days of fun await SW Washington, during the fun events scheduled for this year’s Planter’s Days, running annually since 1922!

A lot has happened in the last 96 years of Planter’s Days to make this festival one of the oldest continuous community celebrations in the Pacific Northwest.

The purpose of the festival is the same as it has always been: to bring everyone together, and share in community spirit and good times. Frog jumping, anyone?

Beginning on Thursday, June 14th with the Carnival at Horseshoe Lake Park, the festival is set into motion through Sunday, June 17th.

Everything from Chalk Art, Free Carriage rides, a Fireworks show, Book Shoe, Bingo, Saturday market, Parade, Firemen’s BBQ, Penny Scrambler and more await you and your family. The 16th Annual Bed Races are also a huge draw for people who like to laugh, and people who like to watch people being….silly.

To kick everything off, the Fireworks show is at 10pm on Thursday, June 14th, and held at Horseshoe Lake Park. Sponsored by the Port of Woodland, it should make for a great blast into summertime.

Got a romantic in the family, or maybe you have a special someone you’d like to impress? Take them on a carriage ride, which also happens to be free, from 6-9:30pm on Thursday evening.

Saturday is full of plenty of activities for everyone, with food, a book sale, parade, Saturday Market, carnival, Firemen’s BBQ, Car Show, Frog Jump, Water Spectacular Ski Show, Bed Races, and a Cruise In on Davidson Avenue.

Sunday hosts its own plethora of events, including the Saturday Market (yes, on Sunday!), Car Show, Breakfast Buffet, Veteran’s Hall BBQ, Paddlesports, Talent Contest, Raffle, and of course, the Carnival.

If you have heard of Planters Days, but haven’t attended yet, now is the time to join in on all of the good old fashioned fun. For more information and registration information for the various activities, please visit:

www.planters-days.com