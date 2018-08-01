August 1 • Day of Kindness

IDEAS TO INSPIRE KINDNESS

*pick up trash at a local park

*visit an elderly neighbor with a glass of lemonade

*pay for the person behind you in line at the store

*help carry out someone’s groceries

*play with children at a park

*leave quarters at the laundromat

*compliment someone on their outfit or physical feature, even if you don’t know them

*write positive sticky notes and leave them around town

*donate used books to the library or neighbor

*bake someone a cake or special treat and bring it over to them

*write a handwritten note to a child who could use extra attention

*put a coin in an expired parking meter

*bring your coworker coffee

*encourage someone who seems despondent

*leave a generous tip for a pleasant waiter or waitress

*surprise a friend with a special note of gratitude

*help a teacher with school supplies

*help others around you find the positive in a negative situation

*take some flowers to the nursing station at a hospital

*buy socks and gloves for the homeless, then hand them out personally

*thank a veteran or military member with a card or special item

*call a family member you haven’t talked with in a while to see how they’re doing

*buy a small gift for someone, just because

*let another car merge ahead of you in traffic

*purchase a $5 gift card and give it to someone random

*make and carry “thanks for making my day” cards you can give to people

*tweet or Facebook message a compliment to someone

*cook a meal or do a load of laundry for a friend having a difficult time

*sincerely compliment your boss

*listen intently

*create a holiday to celebrate someone you love, or develop a fun family holiday

*share overheard compliments

*send mail to Cards for Hospitalized Kids, which then delivers the cards to children in US Hospitals

*donate through Amazon.com Smile program

*call seniors in your neighborhood after a storm or icy event to make sure they’re ok

*take flowers to the hospital for nurses

*take cookies to the local firestation or police station

*say thank you more often

*smile. At everyone. ☺