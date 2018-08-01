August 1 • Day of Kindness
IDEAS TO INSPIRE KINDNESS
*pick up trash at a local park
*visit an elderly neighbor with a glass of lemonade
*pay for the person behind you in line at the store
*help carry out someone’s groceries
*play with children at a park
*leave quarters at the laundromat
*compliment someone on their outfit or physical feature, even if you don’t know them
*write positive sticky notes and leave them around town
*donate used books to the library or neighbor
*bake someone a cake or special treat and bring it over to them
*write a handwritten note to a child who could use extra attention
*put a coin in an expired parking meter
*bring your coworker coffee
*encourage someone who seems despondent
*leave a generous tip for a pleasant waiter or waitress
*surprise a friend with a special note of gratitude
*help a teacher with school supplies
*help others around you find the positive in a negative situation
*take some flowers to the nursing station at a hospital
*buy socks and gloves for the homeless, then hand them out personally
*thank a veteran or military member with a card or special item
*call a family member you haven’t talked with in a while to see how they’re doing
*buy a small gift for someone, just because
*let another car merge ahead of you in traffic
*purchase a $5 gift card and give it to someone random
*make and carry “thanks for making my day” cards you can give to people
*tweet or Facebook message a compliment to someone
*cook a meal or do a load of laundry for a friend having a difficult time
*sincerely compliment your boss
*listen intently
*create a holiday to celebrate someone you love, or develop a fun family holiday
*share overheard compliments
*send mail to Cards for Hospitalized Kids, which then delivers the cards to children in US Hospitals
*donate through Amazon.com Smile program
*call seniors in your neighborhood after a storm or icy event to make sure they’re ok
*take flowers to the hospital for nurses
*take cookies to the local firestation or police station
*say thank you more often
*smile. At everyone. ☺