LCC Art Gallery: ‘Darkening Light’

Lower Columbia College Art Gallery: The Art Gallery is pleased to present a solo exhibit titled “Darkening Light” consisting of atmospheric acrylic paintings by Brian Sostrom.

The exhibit runs February 14 – March 28, 2018. The artist reception is on Tuesday, February 13 from 4-6 p.m. in the gallery. Gallery open: Mon-Tues / 10am-6pm, Wed-Thurs / 10am-4pm. Gallery closed February 19 and 22. Location: Rose Center for the Arts – Art Gallery, 1600 Maple Street, Longview, WA.

360-442-2510

www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery